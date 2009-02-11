HYDERABAD: The Opposition TDP, TRS, CPI and CPM Tuesday lashed out at the Rajasekhara Reddy Government for `justifying’ its action in respect of Satyam-Maytas episode.

The Grand Alliance partners dared the Congress Government to order a judicial enquiry by a sitting judge on both Satyam and Heritage issues. “Assembly was abruptly adjourned without giving any clarifications to the questions raised by the Opposition,’’ they alleged.

Addressing newsmen here, Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu along with TRS, CPI and CPM floor leaders E Rajender, C Venkat Reddy and N Narsimhaiah criticised the State Government for allegedly telling lies on misuse of public money towards setting up of companies like Sandur power, Jagati publications etc.

Instead of giving clarifications on the issues raised by the Opposition, the ruling Congress was resorting to counter attacks and indulging in mudslinging.

Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy has the responsibility to reveal the names of persons who were behind I2 capital and Fluori Emerging companies. The Chief Minister’s family members have floated 13 ‘value-less’ companies and have mobilised about Rs.600 crore through ‘money laundering’, they charged.

Replying to a query, Naidu asserted that the issues pertaining to Sandur and other subsidiary companies like Jagruthi publications, Indira television etc. belonging to Chief Minister’s family, would become an election issue. All the 13 companies were floated in violation of Money Laundering Act and other laws.

Asked about Heritage issue, the Opposition leader asserted that the allegations of the Congress were `contradictory’ in respect of Heritage.

It has unnecessarily dragged his son Lokesh’s name into the controversy, he remarked.