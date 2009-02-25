Now this guy has made it big and how! Whosoever thought that a nerdy boy with a ponytail and a super management degree lacks creativity.

He has dug it deep and left traces of his boot marks in all the unexpected areas- be it in trying his hand at authorship or cinema.

Unprecedented in dreaming big, ‘Management guru’ and a visionary, Arindam Chaudhuri has never stopped at unwarranted bumpers when attacked for his attempt at filmmaking.

With critical acclaim for his last production The Last Lear, he sure knows how to correctly ‘count (his) chickens before they hatch!' Expresso gets an exclusive interview from the man himself who’s never learnt to be daunted.

Excerpts from the interview...

What should be the ‘Great Indian Dream,’ according to you, in the present scenario (economic slowdown) in the nation? The great Indian dream is actually about to begin due to the economic slowdown! That’s because the western markets have saturated and everybody’s next fifteen years of income has been booked through credit. So the markets where goods will sell are likely to be in India, South America, China and Africa. And this realisation will set in another six months, once the west sees that bail-out packages are also failing to revive their economy. That’s when they will focus on us with full force.

Indeed, both Mithya and The Last Lear were genres in themselves. Have you ever thought of portraying the ‘Great Indian Dream’ through such, if we may term them so, ‘offbeat’ films? This is the first time I have been asked this question… it’s amazing! The truth is my goal behind getting into films is to one day translate the ‘Great Indian Dream’ on celluloid. But that’s when I feel I have mastered the art of filmmaking. So, maybe after directing a few more films, I’ll try to fulfill that dream.

Being a management guru and a directorwhat are the common and the uncommon things between the two? I try to bring in a lot of management principles in films, and taking back my film experiences to the class. So it is a learning experience.

Films are trickier- one mistake can make the entire exercise futile! For a debutant director in India, what works best - famous faces, big budget storyline, publicity, an out-of-the-box theme….

For a debutant director or otherwise, today, only storyline works. Of course, star power can ensure its success too. But even if it the cast does not include big names, the director’s sure to rope in big stars for future projects, if the film had a good narrative.

Do you experience writer’s block at any point when you sit down to write? It happens too often. At times, I have sat for four hours thinking what to write next and haven’t been able to, because the entire thought process wasn’t clear. But once it’s comprehensible, then it comes smoothly, even for three hours at a go! Do you think the freedom of expression (through media, arts) in our country is just another law, only to be curbed or attacked? I don’t think so. Sometimes, there are vandals who try to draw attention through negative publicity. But I guess it’s a part and parcel of democracy in a country, which has kept about 70 percent of its population functionally illiterate.

It’s unfortunate when the government tries to curb the freedom of expression by trying to censor strong films or by talking about bringing laws to curtail media rights.

Does it seem a kind of burden or taking up a lot of responsibility in being the youth icon? Thanks for such nice words! But honestly, I don’t really feel any extra responsibility because of being under the public eye. If you keep doing right and do what you believe in, then chances are you might go wrong but never mess it up. And that way, you will live up to your responsibilities.

Tell us about your future projects.

There is currently a film Do Duni Chaar being filmed with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

There is I M 24 that’s ready for release.

Would you agree with Amitabh Bachchan’s comment that India isn’t all slums and dogs? Of course, I totally agree with him that India isn’t all slums and dogs! Slumdog might be a great film, but it’s clearly a sadist’s attempt at showing to the world everything dirty with India. It’s worked more wonders because it has come at a time when we are doing so well and west isn’t.

They are happy to tell each other, “look this is what India is- Slumdog millionaires…” What does Arindam Chaudhuri do when he’s not at work or making films or writing books? I spend time with my son, family and very close friends in leisure time.