HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy today asked the Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments to chalk out a plan to make the State totally slum-free.

He wanted all the slum-dwellers and those living in temporary homes and dilapidated houses to be relocated in pucca houses.

Similarly, he wanted creation of employment for all those unemployed in the State. The Chief Minister had informal discussions on urban development with the officials concerned.

He asked them to make Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas and Indiramma Kranthi Pathakam (Urban) a grand success. The Chief Minister wanted all the welfare schemes of the Government to be implemented in the right spirit and completed on schedule.