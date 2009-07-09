HYDERABAD: Enticed by high interest rates offered during these days of economic recession, 7,000 gullible depositors invested their hard-earned money in an allegedly dubious multilevel marketing company at Himayatnagar. And, just as the company was about to turn the board the Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths nabbed the kingpin on Wednesday.

Disclosing the details at a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective) RS Praveen Kumar said the company, Annex India Securities, was floated in February this year by 23-year-old Harish Kumar Chandramahanti Patnaik, a B.Com dropout from Durg in Chhattisgarh.

``His modus operandi was to assure the depositor 18 per cent interest in case the money is deposited in his name. If the existing depositor introduces a new member, the depositor will be paid 5 per cent interest on the money deposited by the member or the subsequent members introduced in the chain,’’ explained Praveen Kumar.

The accused collected Rs 7 crore from 7,000 depositors. In order to create confidence among the people, Harish had paid interest using the 40 per cent of the money collected from the depositors.

The tip-off that Harish was all set to flee with the money was given by an anonymous person on the website, www.Hyderabadpolice.

gov.in. ``According to the information collected, the interest payments were made regularly for the first three months. Thereafter, the company delayed payments and even defaulted,’’ the DCP said, adding that the depositors were asked to make payments online, making it difficult for anyone to access the details of financial transactions.

During investigation it came to light that the main server is in the United States of America.

Nearly 70 percent of the depositors are from Chhattisgarh and he developed the business using his links there.

Police came to know that Rs 3.5 crore of the deposits was still in the account with ICICI Bank in the name of Harish.

The CCS police recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash, a list of depositors’ names, cheque books, original certificate of registration from the premises. A case is booked against Harish under 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC.

The DCP advises people not to get attracted to multilevel marketing schemes which are banned in Andhra Pradesh.