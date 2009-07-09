Entrance exam for admission to BFA course

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University is conducting an entrance examination for admission into Bachelor of Fine Arts in applied Art, painting, sculpture, photography, animation and Bachelor of Design (interior design). A common examination is being conducted for the first time by the University for these courses, including BFA (animation) and B.Des (interior design) which were started last year.

The last date for receipt of filled in application is July 21.

Applications can be procured at the college of Fine Arts at Masab Tank between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. or on the university website ``jnafau.ac.in’’.