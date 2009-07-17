HYDERABAD: The Association of British Scholars in Hyderabad, at a meeting held on Thursday stressed on the need to address “environmental issues beyond a cursory annual event.” Speaking on the occasion, Association President and educationist N Lakshmana Rao announced that a day long workshop on the issue of “low carbon alternatives” will be held at the Insitute of Public Enterprise on Saturday.

Speaking of the current scenario in Hyderabad and the State in general, Rao noted that “given the fact that essential services like electricity and transportation are still generated by exploiting natural resources like coal and petrol indiscriminately.

These fossil fuels on burning produce energy and also undesirable gases like carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide causing environmental pollution.” While trees are regarded to counter the effects of most of the fuel emissions, Association Secretary T V M Murthy said that “the effects of indiscrimate deforestation in and around the City has greatly reduced nature’s ability to purify the environment, which needs more than cursory tree planation drives to be reversed.” Rao added, saying that “a change in the public perception needs to be initiated from the grassroots level in urban centres, since the entire population is the stakeholder on the issue of rising pollutants, and its accompanying climate change.” He said that if the pollutants are not checked now, “potable water and pure air may become scarce commodities.” Murthy chipped in, saying that the workshop is being initiated in association with the British Council in Hyderabad, “in order to spread the message of carbon auditing and low carbon futures to school teachers, students, research scholars, builders, and well as environmentalists.” The participants, he informed would get an opportunity to interact with experts and exposure to various aspects of the subject. Vice Chancellor of Osmania University, Tirupati Rao will be the Chief Guest and will be inaugurating the workshop, while environmental- activist Amala Akkineni will be guest of honour.