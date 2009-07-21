HYDERABAD: Summer heat, holiday season and a throat thirsty for a chilling, sweet delight, a perfect day to get those extra large scoops! So, here is a day dedicated to this frozen delight. The trend of celebrating the Ice-Cream Day began in the year 1984. And what is more? From that day onwards every year, the world enjoys the delicious of togetherness with friends, family, loved ones and of course scoops and scoops of ice-creams.

To make moments special and add a jingle to regular life, Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre celebrated the World Ice Cream Day at Okra.

The customers had a variety of mouth watering ice-creams like Deep fried ice creams, Special Belgian waffles with icecream, Ice cream based mocktails along with unlimited Teppanyaki Ice Cream to choose from and tantalize their taste buds.

To make the occasion memorable Marriott offered a unique and fantastic spread of desserts with a blend of popular flavors and exotic variety of flavors.

It was a treat for Hyderabad’s Ice-cream lovers who delightfully surprised by the sheer choice of more than 300 varieties and 49 flavors. The people were seen having a relaxed time with their families and enjoying delicious ice creams along the poolside.

In addition to ice creams a multitude of special activities & games were lined up for all the guests. Especially the kids and the teens had a gala time. The list of creative toppings made the ice cream creation possibilities endless. Being pampered by luxury people were left with a final choice of naming their creation.

Some children also named them - from ‘Sweetie Pie’s Dessert’ to ‘Cherry Berry’.