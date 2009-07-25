Let’s face it. We all want to be on Page 3. Fame is every man and woman’s desire. Some hide it. Some know they can never achieve it. Some are desperate to achieve it. And some are naturally born for it. Still, I would say, we all have an opportunity to become famous. Every person is unique and has something special for which he or she can become famous. For some, intelligence is the path. For some, looks is the path. For some, a great business sense is the path. And for some, just charm is the path. To me, Page 3 people have charm and that is why the public never gets tired of seeing them even though they may never see them in real life nor in reel life! At least with stars, you are able to see them on screen and keep the attraction for them alive. But Page 3 people always remain a mystery, as they can’t be touched by the general public. Still their names are known to every man in the city!

Yoga is all about increasing the charm inside you. It’s all about your smile and the sparkle in your eyes and the way in which you can carry yourself. It’s an attitude of self-confidence that comes from your inner self. In truth, that’s what defines a person in any field. Without charm you may have all the money or intelligence in the world, but no one looks at you with envy or jealousy. It’s always the charmers who bring out envy in a person. And in case you’re envious of those who have charm, it simply means that you also know you can achieve it. You also know you possess it. It’s simply a recognition of your own charms.

In the ancient days, Yogis were the greatest charmers. Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva were the greatest Yogis known to mankind and they could charm anyone - a child, a women, a man and even a grandmother with a single glance! It is said that if you look long enough into the eyes of a Yogi you will not be able to hold yourself back from falling in love with them. They were men and women of a different calibre. Of a different wavelength.

Yoga is not just about doing a few postures, losing weight or trying to cure your back pain. Of course, these benefits are there, but practicing Yoga creates a comfort with yourself, an ease with yourself. You will always stand out from the crowd no matter where you go. So do give Yoga a chance if you want your skin to have a yogic glow, your eyes to shine and your manner to have a grace and beauty. There are so many techniques and postures which can do wonders for you. The important thing is to learn Yoga from someone who has understood Yoga as a whole. Someone who knows how to make you lose weight and de-stress. Someone who can give you the biggest high of life just by few postures and breathing techniques.