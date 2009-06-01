HYDERABAD: The CPM State Committee will meet here on June 8 and 9 to review the outcome of the recent Assembly elections.

The CPM State Secretariat would meet on June 7 and finalise the agenda for the two-day party State Committee meeting.

CPM general secretary Prakash Karat and party Politburo member Sitaram Yechury would take part in the two-day meetings.

According to party leaders, State Committee would discuss the performance of CPM and the TDP-led Grand Alliance. After the discussion they would announce its opinion about future electoral adjustments.