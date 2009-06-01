HYDERABAD: Unable to bear the separation from her dear friend and colleague, a nurse, at a private hospital at Dilsukhnagar, B Savitri, ended her life. The woman was depressed over the forthcoming marriage of her close friend and the thought of parting from her led her to suicide, a note left behind by the nurse stated.

Savitri (24), was working at the Doctor’s Multi-Speciality Hospital at Vikas Nagar in Dilsukhnagar. A native of Narayanapur village in Chilkur mandal of Nalgonda district, Savitri had three close friends since her student days at a private nursing school.

“Savitri got extremely attached with the three others for four years during the training period,” Saroornagar police sub-inspector Antaiah said.

After completing the course, Savitri along with her close friend, Manjula, and two others joined the Doctor’s Multi-Speciality Hospital.

In the meantime, one of her friends left after her marriage while Manjula’s marriage was fixed a couple of days back. “The news of Manjula’s marriage drove Savitri into a depressed state,” Antaiah said.

All the nurses used to stay on the third floor of the hospital.

On Saturday night when Manjula was cooking, Savitri went to the adjoining room, locked herself in the bathroom and did not come out for a long period. After some time, Manjula called Savitri but she did not respond.

With the help of other staff at the hospital, the bathroom door was forced open and Savitri was found hanging from the window grill with her dupatta.

Police found a suicide note purportedly written by Savitri in which she stated that she was depressed over the parting of her friends, particularly, Manjula. “All my friends are getting married and I would be left alone. I can not withstand this loneliness and separation,” Antaiah said quoting Savitri’s letter. Manjula and Savitri had studied in Indira Nursing College at Kothapet for four years.

“My only wish is to be born as your (Manjula’s) sister in my next birth,” she added in the letter addressed to Manjula.

Though the family members alleged foul play by the hospital management initially, they were convinced on seeing the letter.

A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) has been registered and investigations are on.