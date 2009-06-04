HYDERABAD: A high alert was sounded Thursday across Andhra Pradesh after the Intelligence Bureau warned the state authorities about a terror threat.

Hyderabad police commissioner B. Prasada Rao told reporters that there were intelligence reports of three terrorists planning to carry out attacks in south India. "Since Hyderabad is the target of terrorists, we are taking all security measures," he said.

Security was heightened in this state capital and other major towns as police rounded up 15 suspects at different places and launched checking of vehicles and frisking of people.

Security was beefed up at information technology companies, bus and railway stations, shopping malls, theatres and defence establishments here, in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam and at the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

State Home Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy said police were ready to deal with any situation. She said police were on high alert and had taken all necessary precautionary measures.

She said the intelligence reports have warned of possible attacks in southern cities. "They have not specifically pointed out Hyderabad but we are taking all precautions."

The home minister asked people not to panic but be alert about their surroundings and report to police about any suspicious person or activity.

Meanwhile, police picked up 13 suspects travelling in the Hyderabad-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express at the Kazipet railway station in Warangal district. The youth are in the age group of 20-30 years. The suspects were being questioned.

Police also picked up four suspects in Hyderabad during massive checking operations. Special police teams were checking hotels and lodges.

Security has also been tightened around the famous Hindu temple at Tirupati. Police set up barricades at several places in the town and were checking all vehicles going towards hill shrine.