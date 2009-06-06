HYDERABAD: Two persons were picked up for questioning near the Mecca Masjid on Friday even as the police continued to maintain a tight vigil in the city following the terror alert by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).The two, said to hail from Raichur in neighbouring Karnataka, were moving around the Mecca Masjid and acting suspiciously when they were nabbed by the police. They were found to be possession of more than a dozen batteries and pieces of wires.

The duo were immediately shifted to an undisclosed place for questioning. Sources said that the duo came to the city on Thursday.

One of the them is identified as Mahaboob and is an electrician.

Heavy police was deployed at the historic Mecca Masjid on Friday in view of the Friday afternoon prayers. The duo reportedly came out of the place of worship when they were caught. Police said the antecedents of the duo are to be verified.

Meanwhile, the police continued their vigil at all important places in the Twin Cities and took up intensive vehicle-checking and frisking for the second consecutive day.

The police continued to check passengers and their luggage at all the railway stations and bus stands. The sleuths also checked several lodges in the city, particularly those near railway stations and bus stands.

Security at the State Assembly has been further tightened in view of the ongoing session and the premises being a possible target of the terror elements. All the important temples have been asked to step up security measures. Security at the famous Chilkur Balaji temple was also enhanced.