HYDERABAD: Second time judge Karisma Kapur reveals her favourite funnymen What prompted you to turn a telly show judge for the second time? I love it, that’s why. My experience with Nach Baliye was so good that I couldn’t wait to work with the same team again. Also, the concept of couples doing stand-up comedy sounded like so much fun.

What’s it like working with David Dhawan again? It’s like coming home. I’ve done 12 films with him and we share such a high comfort level and understanding.

During shoots we look at each other and we know what the other is thinking.

What works for you in a comic act? The timing is everything. No matter how funny the act, if the timing is not right, then it won’t work.

Who’s your all time favourite comedian? My husband, he’s a born stand-up comedian.

Name your favourite comic co-star and comedy film? Govinda, without a doubt is the best comic co-star. The Munnabhai series never ceases to makes me laugh.

Did you miss dancing during the shooting of Nach Baliye? Very much. And then I just got up on stage and danced. Luckily even the judges danced a lot on the show.

You always had only nice things to say to the contestants.

I’m just so emotional. Everyone tells me, I’m too lenient, but I’m just being myself. I don’t know why people think that being a good judge is being bitchy and harsh. It seems to be the current trend and I don’t want to follow it.

You seem to have found a comfort zone in television. What about returning to films? TV is such an easy medium to work with. While movies take up so much time, TV is so organised and quick.

I have no plans of doing films at the moment. But if anything comes up I just go with my instinct.

Do you still divide your time between Mumbai and Delhi? Absolutely. I love that I have the choice of two homes. It gives me great freedom and flexibility.

How does your daughter react to seeing you on the screen? Samaira has just started to question Kareena and me as to why people take our autographs. She’s just starting to understand what we do.

Are you trying to keep Samaira away from the media? Sooner or later she will find herself in the limelight. She’s four now and I’m just trying to keep her out of it as long as I can.