RTC to issue bus passes at 17 centres

The APSRTC announced that it has made special provisions for the convenience of students.

Published: 11th June 2009 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: With schools and colleges reopening after the summer vacations, the APSRTC has announced that it has made special provisions for the convenience of student travellers. The Executive Director of the APSRTC – Hyderabad City Zone, P V D Jayashankara Prasad announced on Wednesday that fresh bus pass application forms would be made available for students at designated bus counters. Priced at Rs 4, the forms need to be filled up by the applicants and attested by the respective head of the school/college, along with a passport-size photograph, for further processing. Prasad said that the forms, along with bonafide certificates and office seals would be accepted at any of the 17 centres across the city. “The centres are the old CBS Hangar at Gowliguda, Rathifile Bus Station at Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Mehedipatnam, Charminar, Afzalgunj, Uppal, ECIL Cross Roads, Dilsuknagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Medchal, Kachiguda, Kukatpally Quarters, Shapoornagar, BHEL at Keerthimahal, NGO’s Colony and Hayathnagar, from where students concerned can avail of the form,” he said. While the application forms for general bus tickets for students either on the monthly or quarterly basis would be accepted between the 21 and 29 of each month, beginning July, the computerised pass for the same would be issued from the 13 of the successive month. Applications for route passes would be accepted between the 10 and 19 of each month, while the computerised pass for the same would be issues from the 22 of the same month. The Executive Director also informed that Student Free passes may be applied for, between June 10 till July 30, while the computerised pass would be issued after 10 days of submitting the form.

“Students,” he noted, “along with their parents should try and make the necessary arrangements at the earliest, in order to avoid the last minute rush.” As for the students who would want to benefit from the passes right from the commencement of classes, “they would have to produce their old identity cards, along with the bus pass ticket for renewal for June, in lieu of which the validity would be extended till July 16,” informed Prasad. However, students opting for a change in institutions would not be eligible for the interim arrangement.

Incidentally, the APSRTC also announced that the timings of bus pass centres in the city would be changed, effective June 13 (Saturday). As opposed to the earlier timings of 9 am to 3 pm; the pass centres would function between 8 am and 8 pm, due to “heavy rush in the centres.” &nbsp;

