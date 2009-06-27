HYDERABAD: With police failing to nab the absconding family of ML Agarwal, whose daughter-in-law Radhika ended her life alleging dowry harassment, her parents on Friday approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking its intervention in nabbing the accused.

Meanwhile, the Agarwal family has reportedly filed an anticipatory bail petition in a court. Former FAPCCI director and industrialist M L Agarwal’s daughterin- law, Radhika, hanged herself at her father’s house at Banjara Hills on June 18. She died the next day.

Radhika Agarwal, in her suicide note alleged that her husband, Ankit Agarwal, father-in-law M L Agarwal and other family members harassed her for dowry and over various other issues.

Radhika Agarwal was the daughter of an industrialist, Prakash Bansal.

The Bansal family on Friday approached the SHRC Chairperson Justice B Subhashan Reddy and sought his intervention to direct the police for the immediate arrest of the accused.

“We have submitted the First Information Report (FIR) copies and the suicide note left behind by my sister. We sought the SHRC intervention as the police failed to nab the accused even after 10 days.

We suspect the Agarwal family was influencing the police and trying to get scot-free,” Radhika Agarwal’s brother Jatin Bansal said.

Meanwhile, the Agarwal family had reportedly filed a anticipatory bail petition in a Metropolitan Sessions Court at the Criminal Courts Complex at Nampally a couple of days back. “We will file a counter in the case on Monday,” Jatin Bansal said.

The entire Agarwal family, including M L Agarwal, Ankit Agarwal and the three daughters of the family were absconding since the suicide of Radhika.

In a fax message sent to media on the day Radhika succumbed, the Agarwal family said that they would cooperate with the police in their investigations but have not turned up before the police till now.