HYDERABAD: The State Government will accord due importance and priority to promotion of sports, Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy has said.

He gave this assurance while addressing the gathering at the Olympic Day Run conducted by the AP Olympic Association at the Lal Bahadur Stadium here Saturday.

About 5,000 participated in the run which commenced from seven centers _ Charminar, Victory Playground, YMCA Hyderabad, Mehdipatnam, Gandhi Statue, Secunderabad , Bowenpally and Ambedkar Statue at 7 am _ and reached L.B.Stadium at 8 am.

Torch-bearers M.Laxman Reddy from the Bowenpally centre, Olympians Geetha, Shankar and N.Mukesh Kumar from the Gandhi Statue centre, B.William Cary from VPG handed over the torches to the chief minister.

Sports Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said they would make the State top in sports in the country. Minister for Health D nagendar, Minister for Education D manikya Varaprasad, Lok Sabha member M.Anjan Kumar Yadav were among those who attended the function.

L Rajagopal, MP and president of APOA, and K Jagadishwer Yadav, secretary, submitted a memorandum on behalf of all State Sports Association to the chief minister.