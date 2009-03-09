Ban on smoking goes up in smoke in City

Ban on cigarette smoking in all public places of Greater Hyderabad limits goes into smoke completely. One can easily see people smoke without fear in public places as well as in Central and State Government offices thanks to the non-implementation of the law by the government agencies.

Ever since the ban on smoking came into force more than five months ago, ie, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) last year, just 20 persons have been penalised by the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), the implementing agency in Hyderabad district and another 19 by private organisations.

The Central Government had banned smoking under the cigarettes and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution), Act 2003.

Officials admit that the new legislation hardly had any impact in the twin cities.

In spite of creating awareness one can openly see Hyderabadis puffing in government offices, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, parks, bus stations, railway stations, shopping complexes, parks, hospitals, markets, business and trade organisations and streets with ease and in defiance of the ban. Speaking to Express, officials said there were various reasons for non-implementation of the legislation. First, there is no separate budgetary allocation needed for strict enforcement. The DM&HO department is already understaffed by about 50 percent and is finding it very difficult to implement its welfare programmes and schemes.

``We are not in a position to take up this additional burden. Only when additional staff with vehicles are provided through outsourcing can we implement the law which banned smoking in public places’’, officials reasoned.

Of the 20 offenders penalised by the DM&HO in October last year, many could not pay even a fine of Rs 100. After that there were no special drives by the department to penalise those smoking in public places. Because of the lack of interest by the government in implementing the Act, smokers feel free to smoke anywhere or at any place of their choice to smoke causing inconvenience to non-smokers.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, in developed countries 26 percent of male deaths and 9 percent of female deaths are due to smoking. Besides, India has the highest number of oral cancer cases in the world and 90 per cent of all oral cancers are tobacco- related.