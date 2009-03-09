LSP focusing on technology, youth

Home Cities Hyderabad

Published: 09th March 2009

HYDERABAD: The Lok Satta Party (LSP) has tapped into two of the most potent resources available today: technology and youth.

The two are complimentary because the most avid users of technology are from the 18-30 years age group.

Around 200 young professionals from various walks of life today answered Yuvasatta’s call to arms.

The party’s youth wing has created online groups on social networking site Orkut where it posts party-related news. Yuvasatta called for a meeting at the party office today to be addressed by LSP president Jayaprakash Narayan.

The purpose was to familiarise them with the party’s ideology and enlist youth volunteers to campaign for the party for the upcoming general elections.

Most of the youth were from the city with others coming all the way from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Addressing the gathering, a large part of whom were software professionals, the LSP president asked for volunteers to help spread the party’s message among the electorate. He said the LSP was known to around 75 per cent of the people, but could not translate their `goodwill’ into votes. This made it even more important for youth to campaign on behalf of the party.

``We don’t have huge resources like other parties and so require all the volunteers we can get,’’ said Jayaprakash Narayan. The LSP president said people were ready to vote for the party but did not out of fear that the LSP would not win and their vote would be `wasted’.

He said a tipping point, where goodwill would translate into votes, was close by.

Jayaprakash Narayan exhorted the assembled youth to work hard for the next six weeks to ensure the party’s win. Speaking on the occasion, LSP general secretary, K Srinivasa Rao urged the young professionals to take leave if they could for the party. Otherwise, they could use their weekly offs to work for the party, he said.

``Today, every constituency has 60-70 per cent educated voters who can ensure the LSP’s win,’’ he added. &nbsp;

