HYDERABAD: It was the start of a strategic alliance that could improve and enhance staple crop and vegetable production in the State in the long run. If the relevant authorities are willing, the partnership between the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) and the World Vegetable Centre (AVRDC), which was announced on Thursday, may enhance the productivity of the rural farming sector.

Citing sub-optimal farming yield as a major deterrent to socio-economic growth of the country, IcrisaT directorgeneral William Dar laid stress on finding opportunities for growth in the basic production sectors.

“Higher-yield and disease-resistant varieties of crops can create significant scope for generating employment, even in the arid regions of the country where staples like millet and sorghum may be grown alongside high-yield vegetables,” he said.

Dar also announced that the global headquarters of Icrisat would remain at Patancheru, in the process quashing rumours of a possible shift of the headquarters to Africa. Explaining the nature of functioning of the organisation, Dar said: “The organisation is set to work with public as well as private enterprises to promote its cause of reaching out to the poorest of the poor among farming communities in India and elsewhere.” Icrisat governing board chairman Stien Bie said the present move implied that expertise from the Indian scenario will be applied to the context of sub- Saharan Africa and vice versa. He was quick to add however that Icrisat’s work concerned basic crops that did not form a complete diet on their own.

