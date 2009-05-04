HYDERABAD: British Council, Hyderabad brings to the general public and library members a collection of outstanding British screen dance films called Forward motion. Screen dance is an artistic genre where choreography and film reside together.

Often stylish and innovative, it crosses the boundaries of artist film and video, avantgarde film, experimental film and contemporary dance.

Screen dance often challenges the notion of what dance is. In some films there is less focus on a traditional dancing body and more on the movement of the camera and the relationship between film and choreography. However the films generally have a strong sense of style in their design, costume, set, location and character.

Forward Motion offers a comprehensive introduction to the history and development of British screen dance. Created and presented by leading figures in the British dance and film world, it includes rare archive footage and pioneering early dance films alongside innovative and contemporary shorts.

These films are being screened at the British Library, Hyderabad from April 17 to May 17.