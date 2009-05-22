HYDERABAD: Bossini, the casual wear brand from the Dubai based Landmark Group has launched its first store in GVK Mall, Banjara Hills. The store, which caters to the casual wear needs of men, woman and kids, will have in the offing the brand’s Spring Summer ‘09 collection.

“The city is young and has a modern appeal to it and we are sure Hyderabadis will appreciate and love the collection. Affordable price points and contemporary fashion is what makes Bossini a brand that is loved world over,” says Sandeep Krishan, associate vice president, Bossini.

The men’s collection which is inspired from street culture & rock music comprises strip tees, western shirts & grey jeans, shorts, blue floral cargo, linen shirts & printed tees and is priced between Rs 299 and Rs1,799.

The woman’s range is feminine, fresh & clean with lots of floral prints, embroidery & lace trims on tops and pin-tucks & ruffle details for blouses.

The collection has lots of cotton base bottoms in greys and whites and are priced between Rs 399 and Rs1,299.