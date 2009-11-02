HYDERABAD: KHS in twin cities are gearing up to celebrate Prakash Utsav ‘Sri Guru Nanak Devji’ today on a grand scale.

To mark the important occasion, the Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj will organise a ‘Vishaal Deewan’ at NTR Stadium, Indira Park from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday.

The event will be marked by the recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who have been specially invited from various parts.

Bhai Davinder Singhji Sodhi of Ludhiana, Bhai Jasbeer Singhji of Paunta Sahebwale, Bhai Mangal Singhji and Bhai Hari Singh Hazuri Ragi Jathas will render shabad keertans and kathas and throw light on the teachings of Sikh gurus.

After the culmination of the congregation Guru-Ka-langar (free community kitchen) will be served to all.

A night keertan darbar will be held at Gurudwara Saheb Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj from 9.30 pm to 1.30 am where the Ragi Jathas will render shabad keertans.