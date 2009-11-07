HYDERABAD: NTPC aspires to be the most valuable Indian company as well as leader in green power generation, NTPC CMD RS Sharma has said.

Addressing a meeting of the employees today on the occasion of NTPC completing 34 years of inception, he said that NTPC is a world class company in terms of size and performance and a technology road map was being prepared to make NTPC economically viable and sustainable electricity provider in future as well. He said that the long-term corporate plan should also include strategies, fuel and technology choices with measures to deal with the changing environment.

NTPC top management team RK Jain, director (Technical), AK Singhal, director (Finance), RC Shrivastav, director (Human Resources), IJ Kapoor, director (Commercial) and BP Singh, director (Projects) were also present on the occasion.

Sharma said that NTPC was among the cleanest fossil fuel power generators in the world and its CO2 intensity was comparable with the best. Performance of NTPC power stations on parameters of capacity utilisation, availability, planned outages, had been found better compared to global utilities who were members of North American Electric Reliability Corporation which maintains a database of 5,000 units world over.

NTPC was committed to achieve its target to be a 75,000 MW company by the year 2017.

NTPC Raising Day was also celebrated at NTPC Southern Region headquarters in Secunderabad.

Ambarish N Dave, regional executive director (south), hoisted NTPC flag.

Dave said that NTPC plants in southern region had achieved record generation during the current year. He said that Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station in Karimnagar and Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station in Visakhapatnam had achieved over 91 per cent plant load factor (PLF). These two plants were generating power consistently at a very high PLF among the top ten power plants of NTPC, he added.