HYDERABAD: “The country is better prepared to meet any challenge though there is much more to be done. India is growing as an economic power and we can’t afford to sleep. We have to be vigilant always,’’ Home Minister P. Chidambaram has said.

Addressing the IPS probationers at the passing out parade at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy here today, Chidambaram congratulated the NPA for including jungle warfare, information gathering and special tactics in the training for the police officers.

Chidambaram announced that a 12-room senior officers mess would be constructed in the NPA premises at a cost of Rs 30 crore. ``A research and development cell would also be developed and the Centre would provide Rs 20 lakh fund every year and also a Rs five crore corpus fund from 2010-11 for research activity,’’ he said.

On the security to the NPA, he said more number of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would be provided for guarding the premises.

On reports of the Centre launching the `Operation Green Hunt’ to counter Naxalism, he said there was no such operation from the Centre.

``The respective State governments are responsible for the internal security and the Centre could only provide logistics and assist them by sending paramilitary forces,’’ he said. He said the Andhra Pradesh’s Greyhounds are not being sent to other states but were training police personnel from other states in anti-Naxal combat.

Chidambaram claimed that the Indian Mujahideen was a ‘virtual organistaion’ with terror elements operating under its name.