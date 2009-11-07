HYDERABAD: The human population is vast and keeps increasing day by day. Yet out of the millions inhabiting every corner of the world, there are but a few that catch our eye and appear to be different from the rest. Something about their personality seems to draw us to them and makes us want to believe every word they say; whether true or not. All of us were witness to such a phenomenon recently. Every four years, there are elections for an American President.

But how many Presidents have managed to make the entire world switch on their television sets to listen to the Inaugural Presidential speech? No matter how many times we’ve dismissed his popularity to be a media farce, when President Obama spoke on that historical day, one could not help but accept that he was a man of charming pers onality.

What is it about some people that makes them so charming? When you delve on the topic, you will realize that it is nothing to do with looks. How a person is on the outside does not affect his inner true self. It is all about how you carve yourself mentally and emotionally. You need to control your mental and emotional being. You may do numerous asanas to work on different parts of the body, but you reap the true benefits of yoga when you are also able to work on your mind and your attitude.

After all, in the words of the great sage Patanjali, “yogah chitt vritti nirodhah” or Yoga is a technique of control of mind.

The eight fold path to Yoga or Ashtang Yoga comprises of yama, niyama, pratyahara, asana, pranayama, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. The first three, i.e. yama, niyama and pratyahara will help you in gaining control over your mind. They teach you the basic principles of leading a good and peaceful life; something which we often choose to ignore and hence land up making our lives complicated.

Having a set of values to abide by, good physical and mental hygiene and control over your senses will make you strong and fearless and a source of inspiration for others. You will become so independent that you will not be affected by the world around you. You will not have to look anywhere for solutions to problems. The solution will come from within you. You will not have to depend on anyone for happiness. You will be the source of your own happiness. If you look at the world around you, this is what most people lack and this is also what only a few possess that makes them charming and magnetic. A good leader is one who has clarity of mind and control over his senses.

Nadi Shodhana Asana balances and harmonizes the flow of energy in the body.

Nadi Shodhana Asana l Sit in any meditative posture l Bend forefinger and middle finger of your right hand. Close your eyes and practice deep breathing.

* Close right nostril with thumb, place ring finger between eyebrows and inhale through left nostril to count of 15.

* E xhale slowly through left nostril to count of 20.

* D o the same for 10-15 times.

* Now close your left nostril with ring and little fingers. Place thumb finger between eyebrows and inhale and exhale through right nostril.

* D o it for 10-15 times.