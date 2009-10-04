HYDERABAD: Heavy rains damaged roads, including national highways, state highways and intradistrict roads at a stretch of nearly 2,261 km across the state. With transportation coming to a halt due to damaged roads, R&B officials have swung into action to restore them on a war footing.

The government deputed five officers of the rank Engineer- in-Chief for restoration works. They are N Rama Rao (Kurnool), K Sivareddy (Mahboobnagar), M Gangadharam (Krishna), DV Bhavana Rao (Guntur) and D Suryanarayana Raju (Nalgonda).

They were instructed to remove uprooted trees which are obstructing traffic on major roads and also take up restoration of roads on a priority basis.

Preliminary estimates revealed that the Government would require about Rs 341 crore for complete restoration of badly damaged roads and another Rs 27.54 crore for temporary repairs. Roads got breached at 72 different places across the State and the officials have already restored roads at 19 places.

Water is overflowing on to roads at about 300 places majority of which fall under Mahboobnagar and Kurnool districts. Roads were damaged in 13 districts--Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Warangal, Mahboobnagar, Nalgonda and Karimnagar--due to rain.

A bridge on NH-7 between Kurnool and Hyderabad near Pebberu got damged to an extent of 700 metres with water overflowing on to the bridge.

Bridges were badly damaged at several places over Tungabhadra and efforts are on to restore road link between Gutti and Ankola.

R&B Minister G Aruna Kumari has cut short her US tour and will return to Hyderabad in a couple of days. She is said to have contacted the department officials over phone and directed them to take up road restoration work on war footing.