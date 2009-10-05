Jai Ho on October 24

The concert is expected to be one of the biggest musical event ever held in the city.

Jai Ho will be organised by Wizcraft and held at a specially created GMR Arena near the Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

Ticket bookings have now commenced for the concert to be held on October 24.

Customers can book their tickets online through www.

bookmyshow.com. Corporates who wish to do bulk bo oking s c an c ont a c t 9704688887. The tickets are priced at Rs 25,000, Rs 12,500, Rs 7,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. Tickets will also be available at all Odyssey bookstores from October 5. The first 200 shoppers, who purchase AR Rahman merchandise worth Rs 750 from any Odyssey stores will win a ticket to the live concert on October 24 and three lucky shoppers will get a life time chance to get up, close and personal with AR Rahman.