HYDERABAD: On the eve of World Sight Day, British library conducted a free eye check up camp at their premises in collaboration with L V Prasad eye Institute.

People of all age groups attended the camp and utilised the services.

Patients needing further assistance, were referred for further check up by doctors of L V Prasad Eye hospital. Sreevalli, a senior ophthalmologist and eight optometrist consultants checked the visitors of the camp.

Ajay Merchant, Manager, British library said “Second Thursday in the October is celebrated as World eyesight day. This year we went ahead and collaborated with LV eye Hospital and organised the camp on our premises. L V Prasad has always been involved in community service, and we are helping them in their objective.”

Ajay also shared that it was the first time in the history of the British Library, Hyderabad that such a camp was held.

“This way we want to reach out to the general public and do our bit for the society” Ajay added. “This is just the beginning, in future we want to tie up with reputed hospitals for various other health camps.” Jachin Williams, community initiative representative of L V Prasad Eye Institute gave an awareness talk regarding eye care.

He asserted that patients suffering from Diabetes and HIV positive should take utmost care as they fall under the high risk category.

