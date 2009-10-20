HYDERABAD: A softwar e engineer employed with Oracle ended her life at Kukatpally reportedly due to postpartum depression, a condition where women tend to be sad and fatigued after delivering a child.

The software engineer, Ch Pramila Rani (29), was found hanging in her house at Phase-III, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony. Pramila Rani was married to Anand Mani Kumar, district tribal welfare officer at Mahaboobnagar one-and-a-half years back. The couple has a four-month-old daughter.

Anand Mani Kumar visits his wife on weekends. On holidays, she stays with her father-in-law and her brother in the city.

“Yesterday, Anand Mani Kumar went out of the house and returned in a hour. By the time he came back, Pramila Rani had locked herself in the bedroom. Anand Mani Kumar broke open the door and found his wife hanging in the room,” Kukatpally police sub-inspector K Ramesh said.

Pramila Rani was shifted to a nearby private hospital where she was declared dead.

“The family members, including the woman’s relatives, were not even ready to lodge a complaint and are not disclosing the possible reasons for the suicide of the woman,” the SI said.

Police also ruled out the possibility of stress at workplace behind Pramila Rani’s suicide. “She started to work after taking four months maternity leave and there was no problem at her workplace,” police said.

“Women are driven into a mental state where they sometimes develop suicidal tendencies after delivering a child. This is caused due to hormonal changes during pregnancy,” the police officials said. Police, however, registered a case under Section 174 and are investigating.

