HYDERABAD: In yet another case of custodial death in the Cyberabad police limits, a 35- year-old man brought to the Jeedimetla police station for questioning in connection with a robbery, died in custody today.

The deceased’s kin allege torture, while the men in uniform say the fatality was on account of `severe stomachache’.

The accused, Potti Venkatesh (35), was picked up from near his house at Jagadgirigutta by the Jeedimetla police yesterday evening. Venkatesh, along with three others, had allegedly robbed a ``tent-house’’ owner, Sai Baba, on the night of October 24.

Sai Baba was returning to his house at Jagadgirigutta when four persons hit him with a blunt object on the head and when he fell down relieved him of his gold ring. He escaped with minor injuries as he was wearing a helmet.

The next day, Sai Baba registered a case with the Jeedimetla police, identifying Venkatesh as one of the assailants, said DCP Alwal Zone A Chandrasekhar Reddy. Yesterday morning, the police went to Venkatesh’s house to pick him for questioning but he was not there. However, he was taken in by evening. “Within a few minutes of being brought to the police station, he complained of severe stomachache and got in touch with his wife, Yashoda, and also a local leader. They shifted him to a private hospital at Shapur,” the DCP said.

Venkatesh was later taken to the Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, where he died today morning while undergoing treatment. Though the police maintained that Venkatesh did not die in their custody, they said all the procedures adopted for investigation of a custodial death were followed. ``A Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) conducted an inquest and a team of doctors at the Gandhi General Hospital performed the autopsy,’’ Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

Police also claimed that Venkatesh was a habitual drunkard and was being treated at the Gandhi Hospital for a liver ailment. The deceased’s father, Sattaiah, however, alleged that police thrashing had caused his son’s death.

A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) has been registered and the post-mortem report is awaited.

This is the second case of custodial death in the Cyberabad police limits, the previous one being the death of an ATM fraudster in August this year. In that episode, accused P Janardhan was picked up by the L B Nagar police and died, purportedly of ``cardiac arrest’’ while being taken to the ATM centres where he committed the crimes.