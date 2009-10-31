HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Rosaiah has lauded the “sacrifices’’ made by the Nehrus and Gandhis for the country and the party, ``inspite of hailing from an affluent family’’.

Particpating as chief guest at the Indira Gandhi memorial meeting organised by the State Mahila Congress at Gandhi Bhavan here, Rosaiah noted that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had twice declined the prime minister post despite support from various political parties.

For his part, PCC president Srinivas praised Rosaiah for his vast experience of governance. Besides continuation of programmes and schemes undertaken by the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, new schemes would also be grounded, he said.

MP Hanumantha Rao said it was very fortunate for the State to have a chief minister like Rosaiah and urged the latter to do all he could to provide justice to all the needy since he had the confidence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. On the occasion, they urged the party cadre, particularly women workers, to strive for Congress’ victory in the GHMC polls scheduled for November 23.

Mahila Congress chief K Ganga Bhavani presided over the meeting.