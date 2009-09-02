HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) managing director M T Krishna Babu and executive director K Ashok Reddy has emphasised the need for increase in revenue collection up to Rs 40 crore against the operational expenditure of Rs 42 crore per month. In a meeting with the field staff of Revenue billing, they officers said that at present the revenue of the Water Board was Rs 25 crore per month.

This was far below the mark making it difficult to manage power bills, salaries, loan repayments and operation and maintenance works. They also interacted with the field staff and asserted the need to streamline the billing and collection process, so as to improve operational efficiency.

