HYDERABAD: As Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was being laid to rest at his Idupulapaya estate, people in the Twin Cities struggled to come to terms with his absence. “I am feeling very sad as he did a lot for us poor people. He was in a way our saviour and I sincerely hope that his good deeds are carried forward by his successor,” P Sujata Reddy, a warden at a ladies hostel, who said that she slept on Friday afternoon, only after seeing the funeral, after 48 hours.

The public remembered ‘The People’s CM’ for the initiatives he had taken in irrigation, power and medical sectors. “He was a man who genuinely cared and wanted his people to be happy. The 108 emergency service is a major contribution.

It is sad that such a person had to meet his end like this,” said Rajesh Mehta, HDFC bank employee.

“We are in the textile business for many years and last year they helped us a lot by cutting down the textile taxes,” said Pramod Tawa, a textile businessman. “That might not happen with any other party in power.” YSR was one of the few leaders who had the support of one and all, including the minority communities, for whom YSR was like a demigod.

“He was a very good man and he had done a lot for us minorities. No one can replace him in Andhra Pradesh.

I hope his family has the strength to deal with this. We are all with them during their hour of grief,” said Mohammad Nayeem Shareef, owner of Shefaa Cyber Café.

Some were angry about the fact that the Chief Minister’s safety was compromised upon because the helicopter flew in inclement weather.

“I want to know why the officials concerned did not warn him about the danger of flying in such weather,” Kushant Gargil, an IT engineer said.

“He did not just talk, he delivered.

And that is the sign of a true leader.

It will be difficult to find such a leader now,” said Rakesh Agarwal, a member of the Linguistic Minority Cell.