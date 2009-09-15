HYDERABAD: The Single Window Cell of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for water supply connections and cash counter have been shifted from Ameerpet, Maitri Vihar to the MWS&SB head office at Khairatabad.

The SW cell was inaugurated by Water Board managing Director, M T Krishna Babu here on Monday.

On the first day, 32 applications for water supply connections and transaction of cash counter were handled at the SW Cell. Customers can apply for fresh water supply connections and also remit cash at the cash counter of HMWS&SB, Khairatabad. Executive Director K Ashok Reddy and staff of the Single

Window Cell attended the inaugural function.