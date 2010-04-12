The oppressed men have already taken charge and transformed from alley cats to roaring tigers and have finally asserted to their women that the television remote will no longer be under their control. Why? It’s IPL season! The men and boys of the family have finally liberated themselves from the tyranny of endless female soap sagas and romantic comedies on the television.

When Sania Mirza isn’t on the news, television screens are pretty much occupied by the glam sham of IPL, with its own brigade of Bollywood stars, fashion and after match parties. And, of course, the cricket matches themselves! Though the combination of cricket and beer is irresistible, other television channels have not given up on the fight for TRPs.

They’ve decided to battle the TRP stealing IPL matches with a bevy of both new and revamped shows! Many channels are introducing new shows or have changed the existing plots of serials to grab eye-balls and the oh-so-precious TRPs.

Star India has launched a movie marathon of last year’s blockbusters like Paa, Wanted and even movies as recent as Rann. Though movies like Rann and Alaadin haven’t really kept the cash registers at the box office busy, Amitabh Bachchan has the ability to single handedly fight Dhoni’s men in yellow or Tendulkar’s Indians from Mumbai.

Sony Entertainment Television has lined up repeat telecast of prime-time shows like Mahi Way, Rishta.com and, the all time favourite, CID. The new season of Indian Idol is ready to hit screens. Colours has launched a new music show, ‘IPL Rockstar’, with popular stars like Hard Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher and host of singers from previous reality shows. NDTV Imagine has also jumped on this bandwagon, and has launched new serials like Jamuniya and Kashi.

Movie channels like HBO and WB Movies have come up with movie marathons. The 9 pm and 11 pm slots are by filled with Hollywood blockbusters like Ocean’s 11, Devil’s Advocate, The Perfect Storm, Syriana, Cellular on WB. So fret not non-cricket lovers, there is more on television than a ball, a bat and 11 crazy men on the field fighting for that one ball.