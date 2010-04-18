HYDERABAD: A police constable was allegedly slapped by MIM MLA Afsar Khan today.

The incident took place at Mehdipatnam.

It all began after Humayun Nagar police received information about a fight between two groups at Shakina complex, Mehdipatnam over a petty issue.

Meanwhile, one group informed the Humayun Nagar police, while, the other group informed MLA Afsar Khan. A police team led by sub inspector Nagender rushed to the spot and tried to pacify both the groups.

Afsar Khan and his followers arrived on the scene and picked up argument with the police. Suddenly, Afsar Khan is said to have held the collar of constable Shiva Prasad and slapped him.

Later the MLA also pushed one home guard.

Realising the gravity of the situation, additional forces were rushed to the spot. The MLA then went to the office of DCP (West Zone) Stephen Ravindra.

It is learnt that the DCP tried to pacify the MLA despite the fact that he had allegedly slapped a police constable.

Sources said the matter was informed to Hyderabad Police Commissioner AK Khan. No case was registered against the MLA.