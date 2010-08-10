Inter student jumps to death in Gandipet lake

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student committed suicide by jumping into the Gandipet lake on Monday morning. Police said the reasons for taking the extreme step could not be ascertained as she did not leave behind any suicide note. Her family also did not sense anything untoward. The girl, M Lakshmi Roja (17) was a MPC first-year student of New Vision Junior College at SR Nagar. She was staying at Rajiv Nagar near ESI hospital. As usual, she left for college.

“Instead of going to college, she went straight to the Gandipet lake. She kept her bag and other belongings on the bund and jumped into the waters,” Narsingi police sub-inspector Bhupathi said. Employees of the water works department who had noticed her jumping tried to rescue her. But they found that Lakshmi Roja had died after she was fished out from the waters, police said. Police said her father Chakradhar, a private employee, could not tell why his daughter ended her life. Police have registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) and are investigating.