HYDERABAD: A delegation led by vice-chancellor P Venkat Raman of Amrita University, promoted by Mata Amrutanandamayi Math met chief minister K Rosaiah today to seek government support for their proposed university in Hyderabad.

The delegation informed the chief minister that the math has been planning to set up a multi- disciplinary research university along with a super specialty hospital, medical, dental colleges besides a host of research institutions in areas such as biotechnology, nano-technology at Hyderabad. The delegation sought 150 acres of land on the city outskirts for the proposed university.

The chief minister instructed Rangareddy district collector to process the file quickly. The Amrutanandamayi Math proposed to invest about Rs 1,000 crore on this new project with an intake of 15,000 students.