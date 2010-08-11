HYDERABAD: Hyderabad district collector Natarajan Gulzar today appealed to people for using Ganesh idols made of clay and natural colours to protect the environment.

Inaugurating a one-day workshop of sculpting Ganesh idols with natural colours at Exhibition Grounds, organised by the district administration and AP Pollution Control Board, Gulzar said that pollution is leading to various health problems.

It is in the hands of people to control pollution. During Ganesh festival, one should install eco-friendly idols made of clay and natural colours, he said.

