Great er Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)has asked managements of non-multi storeyed private schools to install all required fire safety measures as per the National Building Code of India before June 2011 and also obtain an NOC from fire prevention wing of GHMC.

The GHMC would initiate necessary legal action against managements as per provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Fire Services Act 1999 and Municipal Corporation Building Bye-Laws 1981, if they fail to put in place all measures by June 2011.

A review meeting with the managements was held here on Friday which was chaired by C Lakshmi Prasad, additional director of fire prevention wing, GHMC.

During the meeting they were directed to complete basic works like electrical safety and provision of fire extinguishers at the earliest, to ensure fire safety for students.

They have also been asked to provide at least one additional main staircase if the building is more than one storey and the occupant load per floor is more than 50 students. They should also conduct fire drills twice in a year. They were provided with required guidelines for conducting fire drills and the list of required fire safety measures.