HYDERABAD: The state government today felicitated the Indian Idol 5 winner, Mynampati Sreeramchandra with Lata Mangeshkar award. A special function in his honour was organised at the Lalitha Kala Thoranam by the AP State Cultural Council which was attended by chief minister K Rosaiah, information minister J Geetha Reddy and MP V Hanumantha Rao.

Sreeram is the first recipient of the Lata Mangeshkar award, instituted by the state government. The chief minister presented the award to sreeram.

The award consists of Rs. 1 lakh cash, a veena and a memento.

Speaking on the occasion, RV Ramana Murthy, chairman, AP State Cultural Council said, "We have called Lata Mangeshkar and shared our intention to present the award to Sreeram. On hearing this, she was very happy and conveyed her blessings to him. She also praised his singing abilities and said she will help him in whatever way she can in the future."

Later speaking, the chief minister felt that Sreeram had once again proved that music had no barriers.

After the felicitation programme, Sreeram entertained the audience by singing some popular numbers, much to the delight of the public.