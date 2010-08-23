HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and CWC member G Venkataswamy on Sunday suspected that a conspiracy was being hatched to pull down chief minister K Rosaiah’s government in the state.

He, however, refused to name who were conspiring against Rosaiah and said that he would reveal the names at an appropriate time.

Speaking to reporters here today, he said that after completion of the AICC organisational elections the party high command would give permission to the chief minister to expand his cabinet.

He felt that it was not proper for Kadapa MP Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue his Odarpu Yatra. “Jagan should obey party high command’s directions,” he said.