Global meet on biological science

HYDERABAD: St Ann’s College for Women in collaboration with Nottingham Trent University UK and city-based Cafet-Innova Technical Society, organised a day-long International Conference on Biological Sciences and Engineering (ICBE 2010) on Sunday.

Over 250 participants from across the country and abroad participated in the conference. A total of 85 research papers were presented during the conference by Indians as foreign researchers and students. Dean of the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Rourkela, Dr Krishna Pramanik was the chief guest.

The conference was organized with an aim to encourage young researchers and students by giving them an opportunity to present their data and share their research among peers. “The conference will give international recognition to young Indian students,” said Dr Priyamvada Devi, Reader at the department of zoology at St Ann’s College.

The various areas discussed were botany, pharmacy, medicine, biotechnology, microbiology, zoology and agriculture. The organizing chairman Dr SD Sivasubramaniam from the School of Science and Technology, Nottingham Trent University said giving encouragement to young researchers and providing them research and development facilities.

Research institutes from Bangladesh and Iran along with participants from IIT Mumbai, Nottingham Trent University, Ranchi University, Kasturba College of Engineering, NIT Warrangal and Gandhigram University (Tamil Nadu) presented research papers. Paper presentations on topics like Omega 3-polyunsaturated fatty acids primarily found in cold water fish can reduce cardiovascular risk, re-programming somatic stem cells into embryonic stem cells prevents issues of histo-compatibilty, nanotechnology for public health, bio-mimetrics in architecture and anti-cancerous plants of Jharkhand were made in the conference.

Dr. Venkat Reddy from NIT Surathkal and Dr Hamunan Prasad Sharma from Ranchi University, Jharkhand were present at the conference.

