HYDERABAD: Days after exposing the alleged Telugu film industry-mafia link, the city police were collecting evidence against suspected high-profile drug addicts.

Arrest of four persons, including a Nigerian, Chima Clement alias Victor, here last week, had exposed the alleged Tollywood-drug mafia link.

Investigations into the case were on and it would take some more time to gather concrete evidence to enable the police to nab the drug-addicts, a senior police officer told PTI.

Another police officer, who was part of the probe, said the reports in a section of the media that Clement's diary contained names and cellphone numbers of those from the Tollywood and children of rich and influential families were not "authenticate".

He, however, said police would like to take Clement into custody and interrogate him further to know the source of the narcotics and other details.

Clement was arrested on charge of supplying cocaine to three persons - D Naresh, a businessman, and B Raghunatha Raju and B Bharath Raju, brothers of popular Telugu actor Ravi Teja.

All the arrested were currently in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the counsels of Naresh, Raghunatha Raju and Bharath Raju filed bail petitions in a local court today. They are likely to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

After the arrest of Clement and the trio, Police Commissioner A K Khan had said they had compiled a list of 60- 65 people, including those from the Telugu film industry, entrepreneurs, high-income earning professionals and students belonging to rich families who were addicted to narcotics substances.

"The involvement of 60-65 suspects in consuming drugs is being probed and we will arrest them after collecting evidence," Khan had said, adding police were also keeping a watch on nine pubs in the state capital.

In the past one month, police had claimed to have busted four drug networks involving Nigerian and Ugandan nationals. This helped them in exposing the drug mafia- Tollywood link.

Those arrested reportedly revealed that their clients included Telugu actors and important personalities from posh localities of Hyderabad, police sources said.

Police, in the meanwhile, said they would continue with the drive to check foreign nationals overstaying in the city.

The four were nabbed from the posh Jubilee Hills area on the night of August 19 and 40 gram of cocaine was allegedly seized from them, police had said.