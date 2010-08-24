Home Cities Hyderabad

Police told to register FIR on complaints

HYDERABAD: Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy of the AP High Court has made it clear that the police have to register an FIR when a complaint is received and the officers cannot resort to simple GDR

HYDERABAD: Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy of the AP High Court has made it clear that the police have to register an FIR when a complaint is received and the officers cannot resort to simple GDR entry and then say there is preliminary inquiry.

The judge was passing these orders while disposing off two writ petitions. The petitioners complained that in spite of repeated complaints to the police officers concerned and representations to the higher officers there has been no response. The police took a stand that there has been a preliminary inquiry.

The judge said that under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code the FIR has to be registered when complaint is made. The judge said that the superintendents of police at the district level have to monitor these issues. The DIG s are to give proper guidelines to the SPs in this regard.

Plea to transfer Ayesha

case to Hyd dismissed

In another case, Justice Raja Elango of the AP High Court dismissed a petition seeking transfer of Ayesha murder case from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

The judge was dealing with the petition filed by Satyambabu, the accused in the murder of Ayesha in a hostel. He wanted the case to be transferred to Hyderabad. The judge said that at this stage the case cannot be transferred.

