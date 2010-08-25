HYDERABAD: The controversy surrounding the conferment of an honorary doctorate on World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand by the University of Hyderabad blew over on Tuesday with Union HRD Minister Kapil Sibal stepping in and apologising to the Grandmaster.

In the wake of media reports that Anand was denied the honour after the HRD Ministry raised questions over his nationality, Sibal spoke to him over telephone and expressed his regrets.

Speaking at a hurriedly-convened press conference in Delhi, Sibal clarified that Anand’s nationality was never in doubt and blamed the confusion on “procedural errors.”

“I told him that the honorary degree could be conferred today itself. He indicated to me that he had some problem about this evening. Then I told him any date of his convenience for the function was okay. He has accepted it,” the Union Minister explained.

The “procedural errors” had led to the cancellation of the function on Monday. When the sequence of events leading to the postponement of the function became known this morning, Anand reportedly said: “I do not understand what the controversy is all about. All my life I have played under the Indian national flag.”

Though rumours did rounds that he was rejecting the degree, there was no categorical statement to this effect either from the player himself or from the university authorities. Prof Rajat Tandon, Head of the Department of Mathematics, University of Hyderabad, said: “Doctorate has not been cancelled. It has only been deferred.” Anand is in Hyderabad on invitation to play chess with 40 mathematicians at the ongoing International Congress of Mathematicians. So exactly what led to the confusion? The University of Hyderabad had forwarded two names for conferment of honorary doctorate, that of Viswanathan Anand and Prof David Mumford of Harvard University, to the HRD ministry. After clearance from the HRD, it has to go to the President of India (Visitor to the University) and from there, should be sent to the University. “But the file remained with the HRD,” Tandon told Express.

Sibal said he had cleared the name of Viswanathan Anand on May 22 itself and sent it to the President. “It came back to me with reference to an individual. Then the university event was over. This issue arose when another file came regarding a foreigner,” Sibal said.