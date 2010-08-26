HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad continued to reel under the monsoon spell as heavy rains crippled many parts of the twin cities on Wednesday evening, flooding all main roads and water entering houses in low lying areas.

By about 8.30 p.m, the city had received rainfall of about 60 to 70 mm. In the next 24 hours, the Met department forecasted more heavy rainfall because of formation of a low-pressure area over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh. The evening showers, which lasted more than two hours, led to massive traffic jams, causing severe inconvenience to motorists. Scenes of scores of cars and two-wheelers ploughing through flooded roads were witnessed at many places. It was the same old story as low-lying areas were completely inundated with flood water entering homes.

Main roads at Khairatabad, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, CM Camp Office, Lakdi-ka-pul, Musheerabad, RTC cross roads, Ashok Nagar, Red Hills, RP Road, SP Road, Begumpet, Model House, Punjagutta, Mehedipatnam, Tolichowki, were completely water-logged as well as many parts of Secunderabad and the Old city. Low-lying areas in Hafeezbaba Nagar, BS Maktha, MS Maktha, Mehedipatnam, Tolichowki, Nadeem Colony, Talabkatta, Riyasathnagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Kishanbagh, Dilsukhnagar and several were completely submerged.

Emergency teams of GHMC were a rare sighting in the twin cities. The tall claims of desilting stormwater drains and nalas was exposed as rain water could not be discharged into drains for hours together.

