Discrepancies in issuing of driving licence or registration certificates by the transport department has led vexed applicants to knock on doors of the courts. The Hyderabad District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has brought some relief by directing the Ranga Reddy regional transport officer to pay a fine of Rs 800 to an applicant.

Ch Rama Mohan Rao, a retired income tax inspector had applied for a driving licence a few months ago. After receiving the licence, he found to his shock that the expiry date was printed as September 4, 1985 instead of November 15, 2014. “Though my client brought the issue to the notice of several transport officials, it was to no avail,” Mohammed Muneeruddin, Mohan Rao’s advocate told Expresso.

As a result, he could not drive his vehicle, fearing he might be liable for a penalty. After finding all options of redressal closed, he approached the consumer forum. The applicant made the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and joint transport commissioner responsible for the lapse. The RTO then appeared before the forum president L Kedarachary.

According to judgment copy, the RTO said the date of expiry was printed as September 4, 1985 because of problems in computer software. Officials have submitted a fresh smart card in the court by making corrections. Later the officials pleaded the court to drop the cases. Mohan Rao did not ask for compensation but insisted on being paid a part of his legal expenses. “We feel it reasonable to award a amount of Rs 800 and the RTA is directed to pay within one month from the date of this order,” L Kedarachary said.

Thousands of applicants facing similar problems can be found moving around RTA offices. Some are even falling prey to agents who charge exorbitant amounts for getting the work done.

