HYDERABAD: Accusing a 30-year-old widow of committing theft, an SI of Telkapalli police station in Mahaboobnagar district, allegedly stuffed her in a gunny bag with a chameleons, as part of interrogation, recently.

The victim, Venkatamma, a tea vendor at Telkapalli, was accused of stealing valuables one Sudhakar’s residence which is near her stall in the village.

Venkatamma told mediapersons that though Sudhakar did not officially lodge a police complaint, Telkapalli SI Habeebullah took her into custody and forced her to confess to the crime soon after the incident.

According to the victim, the SI took her into custody again on August 15 and allegedly pressurised her to accept the crime by behaving in a heinous manner. “After passing urine on Venkatamma, Habeebullah packed her in a gunny bag and dropped some chameleons in it. Later, he beat her with a belt,’’ alleged B Gangadar of Kula Vivaksha Vyathireka Porata Samiti (KVPS). The woman pleaded justice by knocking the doors of home minister P Sabita Reddy, SHRC and Schedule Castes Commission and demanded that action be initiated against Habeebullah. But it all fell on deaf ears, Gangadhar lamented.

Today, several members of KVPS staged a dharna on the national highway at Telkapalli demanding action against the SI.