HYDERABAD: The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is getting its act together.

A Mumbai-based auditing firm, hired by the APIIC, is ready with a report on the EMAAR scam. The APIIC will submit the report to the government on Monday and chief minister K Rosaiah is likely to place it in the cabinet for further action on September 3.

The APIIC, after the unearthing of the scam, has hired the auditing company, which has been recognised by the Planning Commission, to go through the deals the APIIC had entered into with EMAAR with a finetooth comb and submit a report. This was the first decisive step that the APIIC has taken to verify if the deals are violative of the agreements and if they had caused revenue loss to the corporation.

APIIC chairman S Sivarama Subrahmanyam, while confirming the work of the auditing company, however, refused to name it on the ground that if he did, the company might come under pressure.

In all likelihood, the chief minister, after a discussion on the report in the cabinet, might entrust chief secretary SV Prasad with the responsibility of implementing the recommendations.

The scam relates to the EMAAR Properties, which after forming a joint venture with the APIIC, had roped in EMAARMGF and transferred the land to it for development without the knowledge of the APIIC. As a result, the APIIC stands to lose revenue from the proceeds of sales done by the EMAARMGF.

The APIIC now is trying to find out how much money it had lost in the deal and how it can get it back and nail EMAAR. An internal committee of three experts has already been constituted to probe the deals and make an assessment of how much is due from EMAAR.

Officials of the auditing company arrived in Hyderabad last week and went through the records pertaining to the APIICEMAAR agreement.